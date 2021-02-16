Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 10446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

