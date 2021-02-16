Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Trading Up 12.1%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 131,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 249,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

