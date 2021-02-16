OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.90

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 5632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

