Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,088,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

ORCL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

