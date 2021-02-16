Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OGEN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

