ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.69. 1,747,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,694,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.