Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.