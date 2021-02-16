Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) rose 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 11,539,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,439,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

OEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $456.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.