Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.16 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $47.16 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.00875081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.58 or 0.05056844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.