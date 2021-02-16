Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 13.5%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.85. 5,170,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,648,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

