Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.92 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Orchid has a total market cap of $222.59 million and $49.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.69 or 0.05026004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

