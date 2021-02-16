Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 861,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,369. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.