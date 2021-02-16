Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 861,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,369. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.