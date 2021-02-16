OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 11.5% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. 35,914,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 33,858,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

