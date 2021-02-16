Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 7.4%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 1,061,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 964,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 74,937 shares of company stock valued at $383,666 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

