Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.17. 587,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 388,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

