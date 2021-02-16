Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 1.1%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 12,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 185,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orgenesis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orgenesis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.