Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.00. 513,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 196,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orgenesis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orgenesis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orgenesis by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orgenesis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

