ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

