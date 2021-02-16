Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. 435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

