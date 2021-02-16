Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Up 16.3%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) shares shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.34. 3,036,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,460,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95.

Oriental Culture Company Profile (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

