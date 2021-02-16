Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Trading 6.2% Higher

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $19.96. 726,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 227,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

