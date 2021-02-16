Origin Dollar Trading Down 0.1% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.53 million and $16,336.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,548,127 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

