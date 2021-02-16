Origin Sport Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.32 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.46 million and $3.32 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 80.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00139932 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

