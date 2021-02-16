ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 862,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

