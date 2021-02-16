Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.68% of Ormat Technologies worth $134,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. 12,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

