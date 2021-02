Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.46, but opened at C$0.54. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 212,663 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$104.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

