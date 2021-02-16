Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.77

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.77 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 1468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.12.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

