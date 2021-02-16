OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Given a €45.54 Price Target at Nord/LB

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €45.54 ($53.58) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.44 ($54.63).

Shares of FRA:OSR traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.10 ($61.29). 34,309 shares of the company traded hands. OSRAM Licht AG has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($93.44). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.57.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

