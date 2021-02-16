Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,362.0 days.
Shares of OERCF stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
