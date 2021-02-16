Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,362.0 days.

Shares of OERCF stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

