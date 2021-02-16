Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Up 10.1%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.30. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.