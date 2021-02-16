Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.50

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.55. Otelco shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

