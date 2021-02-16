Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.39-2.54 EPS.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

