Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches Market Cap of $118,927.65

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $118,927.65 and approximately $182.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

