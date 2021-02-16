Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Up 25.5% in January

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

