Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,307,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,201,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

