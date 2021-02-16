Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.64

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 21807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

