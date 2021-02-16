Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OMI opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

