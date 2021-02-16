Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,099 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 121.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 2,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

