Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,484,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,712,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 10,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,228. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

