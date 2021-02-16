Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

