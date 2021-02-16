OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $746,679.73 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $746,679.73 and $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00085969 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002532 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.