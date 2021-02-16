Oxen Price Up 72.9% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 72.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $341,708.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.87 or 0.03633647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00434949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.55 or 0.01437974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.06 or 0.00493335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00452432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00327330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00029954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,887,480 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.