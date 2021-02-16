Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE:OXM opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

