Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.21

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

