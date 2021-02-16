Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT) Trading Up 7.4%

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (LON:OXT)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

In other news, insider Alex Starling acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £1,980 ($2,586.88).

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

