PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,387. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.