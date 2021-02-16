Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.11. 11,819 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF stock. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF comprises about 4.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

