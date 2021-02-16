Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99.7%

Shares of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) fell 99.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 33,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.30 ($0.75).

The stock has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.28.

About Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

