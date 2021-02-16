Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.27% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.