Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 756,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $220.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

